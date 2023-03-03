Commanders Sign WR Marcus Kemp

Matt Derrick is reporting that the Commanders have signed former Chiefs WR Marcus Kemp to a contract on Friday.

Kemp is reunited with new Commanders OC Eric Bienemy in Washington.

Kemp, 27, was signed by the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Hawaii in 2017. He was waived during final cutdowns in 2017 and bounced on and off the Chiefs practice squad before being signed to the active roster early in 2018.

Kemp returned to Kansas City on two consecutive one-year contracts. He had a brief stint with the Dolphins before returning to the Chiefs’ practice squad and re-signing with the team for the 2021 season.

Kemp was on and off Kansas City’s practice squad last season.

In 2022, Kemp appeared in three games but didn’t record any statistics.