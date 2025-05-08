Commanders Signed 10 Undrafted Free Agents

The Washington Commanders have officially signed 10 undrafted free-agents, according to Nicki Jhabvala.

The full list of players includes:

Boston College LB Kam Arnold UCF DT Ricky Barber Louisville WR Ja’Corey Brooks FSU CB Fentrell Cypress UCF WR Jacoby Jones UCLA LB Ale Kaho NC State OL Tim McKay Jackson State S Robert McDaniel Oklahoma State S Tre Rucker UL-Monroe DB Car’lin Vigers

Brooks, 23, earned first-team All-ACC honors during his final season at Louisville after spending three years at Alabama.

Throughout his four-year collegiate career, Brooks appeared in 49 total games and recorded 1,909 receiving yards on 118 receptions to go along with 19 touchdowns.