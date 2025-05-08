Commanders Signed 10 Undrafted Free Agents

The Washington Commanders have officially signed 10 undrafted free-agents, according to Nicki Jhabvala.
The full list of players includes:
- Boston College LB Kam Arnold
- UCF DT Ricky Barber
- Louisville WR Ja’Corey Brooks
- FSU CB Fentrell Cypress
- UCF WR Jacoby Jones
- UCLA LB Ale Kaho
- NC State OL Tim McKay
- Jackson State S Robert McDaniel
- Oklahoma State S Tre Rucker
- UL-Monroe DB Car’lin Vigers
Brooks, 23, earned first-team All-ACC honors during his final season at Louisville after spending three years at Alabama.
Throughout his four-year collegiate career, Brooks appeared in 49 total games and recorded 1,909 receiving yards on 118 receptions to go along with 19 touchdowns.
