Commanders Signed CB Terell Smith To Practice Squad

The Washington Commanders announced they have signed CB Terell Smith to the practice squad.

We have signed CB Terrell Smith to the practice squad pic.twitter.com/biLfFrlMo2 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 1, 2026

Washington’s practice squad now includes:

WR Jaden Bradley DT Byron Cowart CB Fred Davis II C/G Julian Good-Jones QB Sam Hartman RB Robert Henry Jr. OLB D.J. Johnson LB Ale Kaho DT Jeffrey M’Ba (international) RB Craig Reynolds CB Darius Rush T/G Trent Scott OT Esa Pole CB Isaac Yiadom TE Jack Westover TE Joshua Simon CB Terell Smith

Smith, 27, is a former fifth-round pick by the Bears in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $4,115,884 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $275,884 when the Bears waived him during roster cuts.

In 2024, Smith appeared in 14 games for the Bears and recorded 19 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and four pass defenses.