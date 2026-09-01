Commanders Signed CB Terell Smith To Practice Squad

The Washington Commanders announced they have signed CB Terell Smith to the practice squad.
We have signed CB Terrell Smith to the practice squad pic.twitter.com/biLfFrlMo2
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 1, 2026
Washington’s practice squad now includes:
- WR Jaden Bradley
- DT Byron Cowart
- CB Fred Davis II
- C/G Julian Good-Jones
- QB Sam Hartman
- RB Robert Henry Jr.
- OLB D.J. Johnson
- LB Ale Kaho
- DT Jeffrey M’Ba (international)
- RB Craig Reynolds
- CB Darius Rush
- T/G Trent Scott
- OT Esa Pole
- CB Isaac Yiadom
- TE Jack Westover
- TE Joshua Simon
- CB Terell Smith
Smith, 27, is a former fifth-round pick by the Bears in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $4,115,884 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $275,884 when the Bears waived him during roster cuts.
In 2024, Smith appeared in 14 games for the Bears and recorded 19 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and four pass defenses.
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