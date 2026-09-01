Commanders Signed CB Terell Smith To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Washington Commanders announced they have signed CB Terell Smith to the practice squad. 

Washington’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. WR Jaden Bradley
  2. DT Byron Cowart
  3. CB Fred Davis II
  4. C/G Julian Good-Jones
  5. QB Sam Hartman
  6. RB Robert Henry Jr.
  7. OLB D.J. Johnson
  8. LB Ale Kaho
  9. DT Jeffrey M’Ba (international)
  10. RB Craig Reynolds
  11. CB Darius Rush
  12. T/G Trent Scott
  13. OT Esa Pole 
  14. CB Isaac Yiadom
  15. TE Jack Westover
  16. TE Joshua Simon
  17. CB Terell Smith

Smith, 27, is a former fifth-round pick by the Bears in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $4,115,884 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $275,884 when the Bears waived him during roster cuts. 

In 2024, Smith appeared in 14 games for the Bears and recorded 19 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and four pass defenses. 

Follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply