Commanders Signed DE Justin Hollins

The Washington Commanders announced they have signed DE Justin Hollins to the roster.

We have made the following roster moves:

— Signed DE Justin Hollins

In a corresponding move, the Commanders cut LB Bo Bauer.

Hollins, 28, was selected with the No. 156 overall pick in the fifth round by the Broncos back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2,825,725 rookie contract that includes a $305,725 signing bonus.

The Broncos waived Hollins in 2020 and he was later claimed by Los Angeles. The Rams cut him and he was later claimed by the Packers.

Hollins re-signed with Green Bay for the 2023 season but was eventually let go and had a brief stint with the Giants before being signed off their practice squad by the Chargers.

In 2023, Hollins appeared in 12 total games for the Packers, Giants and Chargers. He recorded 17 total tackles as well as one sack.