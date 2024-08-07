Commanders Signed OT Alex Taylor

The Washington Commanders announced they have signed OT Alex Taylor to the roster.

Taylor, 27, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina State following the 2020 NFL Draft. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Browns but was eventually waived and re-signed to the practice squad.

Cleveland waived Taylor coming out of training camp in 2021 and he later reverted to their injured reserve list. However, he was cut loose with an injury settlement before eventually joining the Bears’ practice squad for a stint, then returning to Cleveland and bouncing back and forth between the practice squad and active roster.

The Browns waived Taylor coming out of the preseason in 2022 and after a short stint on their practice squad he caught on with the Cowboys. Dallas brought Taylor back on a futures deal for the 2023 season and he had a stint on their practice squad before being cut halfway through the season.

For his career, Taylor has appeared in four games for the Browns and Cowboys.