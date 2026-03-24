Commanders Signed OT Foster Sarell

The Washington Commanders announced they have signed OT Foster Sarell to a contract.

We have signed T Foster Sarell pic.twitter.com/VI8bEgWbXn — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 24, 2026

Sarell, 27, went undrafted out of Stanford back in 2021. He caught on with the Ravens and was among their final roster cuts before being signed back to the practice squad.

After five days on Baltimore’s practice squad, Sarell was let go and caught on with the Giants’ practice squad only to be cut once again after seven days.

The Chargers signed Sarell but he did not appear for the team in 2021, signing a futures deal with them in 2022. He was a member of the practice squad after being let go during roster cuts and eventually made his way onto the team’s active roster.

Sarell signed with the Commanders in March but was among their final roster cuts. The Chargers brought him back to the practice squad.

In 2025, Sarell appeared in six games for the Chargers with one start.