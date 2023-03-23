Commanders Signed OT Trent Scott

The Washington Commanders announced on Thursday they have signed OT Trent Scott.
Welcome to the DMV, @_tscott78! pic.twitter.com/TpQtjcZ1tg
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 23, 2023
He’ll provide some depth for the Commanders at tackle.
Scott, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Grambling State back in 2018. He later signed on with the Chargers and spent two years on and off of their roster.
The Panthers claimed Scott off of waivers at the start of the 2020 regular season and brought him back on a one-year contract in 2021.
The Steelers signed Scott to a deal for the 2022 season.
In 2022, Scott appeared in eight games for the Steelers and made one start.
