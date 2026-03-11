Commanders Signing DE Charles Omenihu To One-Year Deal

The Washington Commanders are signing former Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu to a one-year deal worth up to $7 million, according to Adam Schefter.
Omenihu, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Texans back in 2019. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,815,280 rookie contract when he was traded to the 49ers for a late-round pick.
Omenihu made a base salary of $965,000 in 2022 and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed with the Chiefs.
He re-signed with the Chiefs last off-season on a one-year deal.
In 2025, Omenihu appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and recorded 28 total tackles, five tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.
