Commanders Signing DE Charles Omenihu To One-Year Deal

The Washington Commanders are signing former Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu to a one-year deal worth up to $7 million, according to Adam Schefter.

Omenihu, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Texans back in 2019. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,815,280 rookie contract when he was traded to the 49ers for a late-round pick.

Omenihu made a base salary of $965,000 in 2022 and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed with the Chiefs.

He re-signed with the Chiefs last off-season on a one-year deal.

In 2025, Omenihu appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and recorded 28 total tackles, five tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.