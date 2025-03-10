Commanders Signing DT Javon Kinlaw To Three-Year, $45M Deal

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Commanders are signing DT Javon Kinlaw to a three-year, $45 million contract.

Schefter adds Kinlaw will receive $30 million in guaranteed money.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him won’t impact the team’s compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Kinlaw, 27, was selected with the No. 14 pick by the 49ers out of South Carolina in 2020. He signed a four-year, $15,488,691 rookie contract that includes an $8,824,503 signing bonus.

The contract also included a fifth year for the 49ers to pick up for the 2024 season, which San Francisco declined. The Jets signed Kinlaw to a one-year, $7.2 million contract for 2024.

In 2024, Kinlaw appeared in 17 games for the Jets and recorded 40 tackles, including five tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.