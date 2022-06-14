Commanders Signing DT Justin Hamilton & OL Willie Beavers

The Washington Commanders announced on Tuesday that they have signed DT Justin Hamilton and OL Willie Beavers.

-OT Willie Beavers pic.twitter.com/03xJVbu2UF — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 14, 2022

Beavers, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2016. He signed a four-year, $2.87 million contract with the team but wound up being among their final roster cuts a few months later.

Beavers was on and off of the Vikings’ practice squad and had a brief stint with several teams including the Seahawks, Bears, and 49ers before signing on to the Falcons’ practice squad in 2020.

The Falcons opted to waive Beavers last month.

In 2016, Beavers was active for two games while playing for the Vikings.