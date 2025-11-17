Commanders Signing K Jake Moody Off Bears’ Practice Squad

Tom Pelissero reports that the Commanders are signing kicker Jake Moody off of the Bears’ practice squad.

Washington opted to waive veteran K Matt Gay on Monday, so a move was clearly coming at the kicker position for the Commanders.

Moody, 25, was a third-round pick of the 49ers out of Michigan in the 2023 draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal through 2026 and made a base salary of $941,095 in 2024.

He was in the third year of that deal when San Francisco waived him after just one game. He signed on with the Bears’ practice squad.

In 2024, Moody appeared in 14 games for the 49ers and made 24 of 24 field goals (70.6 percent) to go along with 32 of 33 extra points (97 percent).

In 2025, Moody has appeared in one game for the 49ers and made one of three field goals and both extra point attempts.