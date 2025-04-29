Commanders Signing K Matt Gay To One-Year, $4.25M Deal

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Commanders are signing former Colts K Matt Gay to a one-year deal.

Pelissero adds the deal is worth $4.25 million, fully guaranteed, which is the most fully guaranteed money for a kicker on a one-year deal in NFL history.

In correspondence, Pelissero mentions the Commanders are releasing K Zane Gonzalez.

Gay, 31, was drafted by the Buccaneers in the fifth round out of Utah in 2019. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2.8 million deal when Tampa Bay waived him coming out of camp.

Gay signed on to the Colts practice squad, but the Rams signed him off of Indianapolis’ practice squad back in November of 2020. He returned to the team on a restricted free agent deal in 2022.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he returned to the Colts on a four-year, $22.5 million deal, the highest free agent deal for a kicker at the time.

Gay was due base salaries of $4.75 million in each of the final two years of his deal when the Colts let him go this offseason.

In 2024, Gay appeared in 16 games for the Colts and made 31 of 37 field goal attempts (83.8 percent) and 33 of 33 extra points.