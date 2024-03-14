Commanders Signing LB Anthony Pittman

According to Tom Pelissero, Former Lions LB Anthony Pittman is planning to sign a contract with the Commanders on Thursday.

Pittman, 27, signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Wayne State in 2019. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and was added to their practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

Pittman has been with Detroit ever since, bouncing between the practice squad and active roster. He returned on a futures deal in 2021 and signed an exclusive rights contract in 2022 and 2023.

In 2023, Pittman appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and recorded four tackles.