Commanders Signing OL Drew Himmelman

According to Nicki Jhabvala, the Commanders are signing OL Drew Himmelman on Friday.

Himmelman, 26, went undrafted out of Illinois State back in 2021 and caught on with Denver, receiving the largest contract among the Broncos’ undrafted free agents last year.

He was waived coming out of training camp but was then added to the team’s practice squad before being waived by the team once again this offseason. The Commanders claimed him off of waivers from the Broncos back in May but they cut him loose after a few weeks.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.