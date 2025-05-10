Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that the Commanders are signing veteran OL Tyre Phillips to an undisclosed contract on Saturday.

Phillips, 28, was a one-year starter at Mississippi State. The Ravens used the No. 106 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft on him.

Phillips signed a four-year, $4,057,646 contract that includes a $832,295 signing bonus but was cut loose by Baltimore in 2022 and claimed by the Giants.

The Giants waived Phillips coming out of the preseason and he signed with the Eagles practice squad. New York later re-signed him to their active roster and he was on and off of their roster last year.

In 2028, Phillips appeared in three games and made a start for the Giants.