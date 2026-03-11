Commanders Signing OLB K’Lavon Chaisson To One-Year, $12M Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Commanders are signing OLB K’Lavon Chaisson to a one-year deal for $12 million.

He had been hoping to cash in on a multi-year contract after two solid years, but gets a strong average annual salary.

This is the second big addition Washington has made to its pass rush after spending $25 million a year on Odafe Oweh on Monday.

Chaisson, 26, was a three-year starter at LSU and earned first-team All-SEC honors before being selected by the Jaguars with the No. 20 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Chaisson played out the final year of a four-year, $13,344,613 rookie contract that included a $7,265,173 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth-year option for the Jaguars, but they declined it heading into 2023.

The Panthers signed Chaisson to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million this past offseason. However, he was cut before Week 1 and caught on with the Raiders’ practice squad before being called up. He caught on with the Patriots last offseason to a one-year, $5 million deal.

In 2025, Chaisson appeared in 16 games for the Patriots and recorded 18 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two pass defenses, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

