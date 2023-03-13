Commanders Signing OT Andrew Wylie To Three-Year, $24M Deal

Aaron Wilson reports that the Commanders are signing OT Andrew Wylie to a three-year, $24 million contract.

Wylie, 28, signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent after the 2017 draft. During the 2017 season, he spent time on each of the Colts’, Browns’, and Chargers’ practice squads.

In December of 2017, he signed on to the Chiefs’ practice squad and returned to Kansas City on an exclusive rights free agent deal in 2020. The Chiefs then tendered him a contract before re-signing him once again last offseason.

In 2022, Wylie appeared in and started 17 games for the Chiefs at tackle.