Commanders Signing OT Foster Sarell

Nicki Jhabvala reports that the Commanders are signing OT Foster Sarell to a contract for 2025.

Sarell, 26, went undrafted out of Stanford back in 2021. He caught on with the Ravens and was among their final roster cuts before being signed back to the practice squad.

After five days on Baltimore’s practice squad, Sarell was let go and caught on with the Giants’ practice squad only to be cut once again after seven days.

The Chargers signed Sarell but he did not appear for the team in 2021, signing a futures deal with them in 2022. He was a member of the practice squad after being let go during roster cuts and eventually made his way on to the team’s active roster.

In 2024, Sarell appeared in 11 games for the Chargers after making 17 appearances in 2023 and seven in 2022 with three starts.

We will have more on Sarell as it becomes available.