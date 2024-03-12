Commanders Signing QB Marcus Mariota To One-Year, $6M Deal

Adam Schefter reports the Commanders are signing veteran QB Marcus Mariota to a one-year, $6 million deal with a maximum value of $10 million.

Mariota, 30, is a former No. 2 overall pick of the Titans back in 2015. He signed a four-year, $24.214 million rookie contract that was fully guaranteed.

The Titans picked up Mariota’s fifth-year option worth $20.922 million for the 2019 season. They declined to re-sign him as an unrestricted free agent after he lost the starting job, though, and he ultimately agreed to a two-year contract with the Raiders worth $17.6 million.

After playing out his deal in Las Vegas, Mariota signed a two-year deal with the Falcons in 2022. Atlanta opted to release him and he signed a one-year deal with the Eagles worth $5 million.

In 2023, Mariota appeared in three games for the Eagles and completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 164 yards to go along with one touchdown and one interception.