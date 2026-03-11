Commanders Signing TE Chig Okonkwo To Three-Year Deal

According to Mike Garafolo, the Commanders have agreed to terms with TE Chig Okonkwo to a three-year deal on Wednesday.

Ian Rapoport reports that Washington is signing Okonkwo to a three-year deal worth up to $30 million.

Earlier this week, SI.com’s Albert Breer reported that Okonkwo was among the tight end options for the Patriots in free agency.

Okonkwo, 26, was a fourth-round pick by the Titans in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He finished up a four-year, $4,164,336 rookie deal and made a base salary of $3,406,000 in 2025.

In 2025, Okonkwo appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and caught 56 passes for 560 yards and two touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.