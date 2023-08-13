Commanders Signing TE Kaden Smith, Waiving P Colby Wadman

According to Adam Schefter, the Commanders are signing TE Kaden Smith to the roster.

He’ll boost Washington’s numbers at tight end as they try to get through the preseason.

In a corresponding move, Washington has waived P Colby Wadman, per Ben Standig.

Smith, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the 49ers in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Stanford. He was waived as a rookie and claimed by the Giants.

New York waived him with a failed physical designation last March and he missed the 2022 season. He caught on briefly with the Colts earlier this offseason but was cut again.

In 2021, Smith appeared in nine games and recorded three receptions for 33 yards and no touchdowns.