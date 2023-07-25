Commanders Signing WR Byron Pringle

Nicki Jhabvala reports that the Commanders are signing former Chiefs WR Byron Pringle to a contract on Tuesday.

Pringle, 29, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State in 2018. He ended up spending his first year on the Chiefs’ injured reserve list.

Pringle made the Chiefs 53-man roster in his second season, but ended up bouncing on and off the practice squad.

Pringle received the original round tender at $2.133 million in 2021 and returned to the Chiefs. From there, Pringle signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Bears that included $4 million guaranteed last year.

In 2022, Pringle appeared in 11 games for the Bears and caught 10 passes for 135 yards receiving and two touchdowns.