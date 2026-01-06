Commanders Signing WR Nick Nash & G Tyler Cooper To Futures Deals

Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports the Commanders are signing WR Nick Nash and G Tyler Cooper to futures deals.
The following is an updated list of players Washington signed to futures deals:
- G Sala Aumavae-Laulu
- DT Ricky Barber
- WR Ja’Corey Brooks
- CB Tre Hawkins
- DE D.J. Johnson
- WR Jacoby Jones
- DE TJ Maguranyanga
- S Rob McDaniel
- T Tim McKay
- CB Darius Rush
- CB Car’lin Vigers
- WR Nick Nash
- G Tyler Cooper
Nash, 26, was a two-year starter at San Jose State and converted to receiver after spending the first two years of his collegiate career at quarterback. He earned Consensus All-American and First Team All-MWC honors in 2024, along with Second Team All-MWC in 2023.
He was a two-star recruit and the 273rd-ranked athlete in the 2018 recruiting class.
Nash signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft and re-signed to the practice squad when he was among the final roster cuts.
During his college career, Nash appeared in 55 games and recoreded 163 receptions for 2,212 yards (13.57 YPC) and 25 touchdowns.
