Commanders Signing WR Van Jefferson To One-Year Deal

According to Nicki Jhabvala, the Commanders are signing WR Van Jefferson to a contract on Friday.

Jordan Schultz confirms Jefferson is receiving a one-year deal.

Jefferson, 29, was drafted by the Rams in the second round out of Florida in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was later traded to the Falcons in 2023 at the deadline.

Jefferson played out the final year of a four-year, $5.6 million rookie contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a one-year contract with the Steelers. The Titans signed him to a one-year deal in March of last year.

In 2025, Jefferson appeared in 16 games for the Titans and recorded 29 receptions on 52 targets for 350 yards (12.1 YPC) and one touchdown.