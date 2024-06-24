Commanders Team President Jason Wright Was Finalist For Packers President Job

According to Jonathan Jones, Commanders team president Jason Wright was a finalist for the Packers’ president and CEO position.

Wright is in a similar role in Washington right now but because Green Bay is publicly owned, the team president serves as the de facto owner, representing the team at NFL meetings and voting in rule proposals.

Green Bay will promote current COO and general counsel Ed Policy to replace current president Mark Murphy, who will retire next July.

Murphy is turning 70 next year which has traditionally been when Packers presidents have stepped down. He was named to the role in 2007.

Wright, 41, played at Northwestern and entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent. He played seven seasons as a backup running back for the Falcons, Browns and Cardinals.

He went back to school and earned a business degree, working in consulting for several years before the Commanders hired him as their team president in 2020. Wright was the first black team president in NFL history.