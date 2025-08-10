According to Mike Garafolo, the Commanders tried out 14 players on Sunday, including several linebackers.
The following is a list of players who tried out for Washington:
- CB Essang Bassey
- LB Amare Barno
- LB Nicholas Morrow
- LB Tanner Muse
- LB Duke Riley
- LB Sione Takitaki
- LB Oshane Ximenes
- DE Jeremiah Martin
- DB Antonio Hamilton
- DB Keni-H Lovely
- OL Lester Cotton
- OL John Leglue
- OL Tashawn Manning
- LB Ronnie Perkins
Barno, 26, was an honorable mention All-ACC in 2020 and a two-year starter at Virginia Tech.
He was selected in the sixth round in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Panthers and signed a four-year, $3.845 million deal that includes a signing bonus of $185,404.
Barno has bounced on and off the team’s active roster ever since.
In 2024, Barno made five appearances for the Panthers and recorded seven tackles along with one sack.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!