According to Mike Garafolo, the Commanders tried out 14 players on Sunday, including several linebackers.

The following is a list of players who tried out for Washington:

Barno, 26, was an honorable mention All-ACC in 2020 and a two-year starter at Virginia Tech.

He was selected in the sixth round in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Panthers and signed a four-year, $3.845 million deal that includes a signing bonus of $185,404.

Barno has bounced on and off the team’s active roster ever since.

In 2024, Barno made five appearances for the Panthers and recorded seven tackles along with one sack.