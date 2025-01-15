Commanders Tried Out Four Specialists

The Washington Commanders brought in four free agent kickers and punters for tryouts on Wednesday, according to Mike Garafolo.

The full list includes:

Garafolo notes that Commanders K Zane Gonzalez was limited yesterday but full today with a hip injury so Washington is likely putting together contingency options.

Wright, 28, wound up going undrafted out of UCF back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Steelers but was waived coming out of training camp.

He signed a futures deal with the Lions and was eventually let go by the team before joining the Jaguars practice squad. Jacksonville eventually elevated him to the active roster.

From there, Wright played for the Chiefs, Steelers, Panthers, 49ers, and Falcons before catching on with the Patriots. He then had a second stint as a member of the Panthers as an injury replacement for K Eddy Pineiro.

He’s had stints with the Steelers, 49ers, Chiefs and Titans this year.

In 2024, Wright has appeared in five games for the 49ers, Chiefs and Titans, making 15 of 16 field goal attempts and all six extra points.