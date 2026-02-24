Commanders ‘Very Motivated’ To Get Deal Done With LT Laremy Tunsil, No Timetable Set

Per Nicki Jhabvala, Commanders GM Adam Peters said they are “very motivated” to get a contract done with LT Laremy Tunsil, but wouldn’t set a timetable.

He mentioned neither side wants to drag the negotiations out, but doesn’t think the new league year on March 11th will serve as any sort of a deadline. Tunsil is entering the final year of his deal and scheduled to carry a cap number of $24,905,882 in 2026.

Tunsil, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $12,457,650 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $2,148,771 for the 2019 season when the Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option.

The Dolphins traded Tunsil to the Texans in 2019 and he later agreed to a three-year, $66 million contract with Houston that included $50 million guaranteed. He re-signed to a three-year, $75 million extension in March of 2022.

Tunsil was due base salaries of $20.95 million in each of the final two years of his deal. He was traded to Washington last offseason with a 2025 fourth-round pick for a 2025 third-round pick, a 2025 seventh-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round pick.

In 2025, Tunsil appeared in 14 games for the Commanders and made 14 starts at left tackle.