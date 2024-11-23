Commanders Waive RB Chris Rodriguez, Activate DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste

The Washington Commanders announced Saturday that they’ve activated DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste from injured reserve and waived RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Rodriguez, 24, was a sixth-round pick to the Commanders out of Kentucky in 2023. He signed a four-year, $4 million contract through 2026.

Washington waived him after training camp this year but he caught back on the practice squad.

In 2024, Chris Rodriguez has appeared in four games for the Commanders and rushed for 56 yards on 13 carries (4.3 YPC) and no touchdowns.