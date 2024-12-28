Commanders Waiving DL Phidarian Mathis

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Commanders are waiving DL Phidarian Mathis.

Mathis, 26, was a second-round pick to the Commanders out of Alabama in the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $7.5 million rookie deal through 2025 with a base salary of $1,046,199 in 2024.

In 2024, Mathis has appeared in 12 games for the Commanders and recorded 17 total tackles and a pass defended.