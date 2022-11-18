Commanders Worked Out Four Players

The Washington Commanders brought in four free agents for tryouts on Friday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

RB Aaron Shampklin DB David Vereen RB Antonio Williams DB Scott Nelson

Williams, 25, signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina in 2020. He agreed to a three-year, $2.28 million contract with Buffalo, but was waived coming out of training camp.

Williams was on and off of the Bills’ practice squad for two seasons before signing a futures deal with the Giants for the 2022 season. He was cut again coming out of the preseason and has had a couple of stints on the practice squad.

In 2020, Williams appeared in one game and recorded 12 rushing attempts for 63 yards (5.3 YPC) and two touchdowns.