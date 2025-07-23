The Washington Commanders worked out four players today, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full list includes:

WR Chase Cota WR Tay Martin DB Ja’seem Reed WR Braylon Sanders

Of this group, Martin was signed to a contract.

Martin, 27, was a second-team All-Big 12 selection and led Oklahoma State in receiving during the 2021 season. He previously played for Washington State for three years before opting to transfer.

He signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent and signed on to the practice squad in 2022. Martin returned on futures deals in 2023 and 2024 before being let go during roster cutdowns and catching on with the Titans on the practice squad.

In 2024, Martin appeared in one game for the Titans and caught one of his two targets for a 49-yard touchdown.