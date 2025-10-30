The Washington Commanders worked out P Ryan Stonehouse on Thursday, per the NFL transaction wire.

Stonehouse, 25, signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State in May of 2022. He made the active roster in each of his first three seasons.

Tennessee declined to tender Stonehouse as a restricted free agent in 2025 and he caught on with the Dolphins. From there, the Dolphins waived Stonehouse back in August.

In 2024, Stonehouse appeared in all 17 games and averaged 50.6 yards per punt on 73 attempts, recording seven touchbacks.