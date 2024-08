Commanders Make Three Moves, Sign QB Trace McSorley

Update:

Ben Standig confirms that the Commanders are signing QB Trace McSorley and are waiving OL Mason Brooks in a corresponding move. The team also announced they have released OT Alex Akingbulu from injured reserve with a settlement.

The Commanders are working toward signing QB Trace McSorley to a contract, according to Grant Paulsen.

Paulsen mentions that Commanders QB Sam Hartman is likely out for the team’s Saturday night preseason game in Miami, so McSorley could be in line for some work against the Dolphins.

McSorley, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year rookie contract worth $2,680,684 including a $160,684 signing bonus when the Ravens waived him coming out of the preseason.

McSorley re-signed to Baltimore’s practice squad but was eventually signed by the Cardinals as their third quarterback. Arizona cut him coming out of the preseason last year and later added him to their practice squad.

The Patriots signed McSorley to a contract for the 2023 season but later let him go. He had a stint with the Bears earlier this season before joining the Steelers practice squad in December of 2023.

In 2022, McSorley appeared in six games for the Cardinals and completed 54.2 percent of his passes for 412 yards, no touchdowns, and five interceptions to go along with 61 yards rushing and two lost fumbles.