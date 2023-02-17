Contracts Of Six Players Officially Void Friday

Joel Corry of CBS Sports notes that the contracts for six NFL players officially void on Friday, which means they will be free agents at the start of free agency on March 15.

The full list includes:

Chark, 26, was a second-round pick by the Jaguars out of LSU back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $4,447,229 contract with Jacksonville that includes a $1,314,349 signing bonus.

Chark was testing the market for the first time in his career when he agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal that is fully guaranteed. He will be an unrestricted free agent his offseason.

In 2022, Chark appeared in 11 games for the Lions and caught 30 passes for 502 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

Ngakoue, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.48 million contract before the Jaguars used the franchise tag on him.

However, Ngakoue refused to play for the Jaguars and they later traded him to the Vikings. He lasted just a few months in Minnesota before he was traded to the Ravens.

Ngakoue signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the Raiders and made a base salary of $5 million in 2022 after being traded to the Colts last year in exchange for CB Rock Ya-Sin.

In 2022, Ngakoue appeared in 15 games for the Colts and recorded 18 tackles, 9.5 sacks and a pass defense.

Ward, 31, was taken with the No. 30 overall pick back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.112 million contract when the 49ers picked up Ward’s fifth-year option for the 2018 season.

Ward returned to the 49ers on a one-year contract worth $5 million in 2019 before agreeing to a three-year, $28.5 million contract the following year.

The 49ers agreed to restructure Ward’s contract last year, which created additional cap room for the 2021 season.

In 2022, Ward appeared in 12 games for the 49ers and recorded 50 tackles, three interceptions, a forced fumble and five pass defenses.

We have them included in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.