Corey Davis & Jonnu Smith Not Expected To Be Back With Titans

Dianna Russini reports that free agent WR Corey Davis and TE Jonnu Smith are aware that they won’t be back with the Titans in 2021.

Both players are in a good position to cash in over the next few days are two of the best available players at their respective positions.

Davis, 26, was the fifth overall pick by the Titans in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a fully guaranteed four-year, $25.39 million contract that included a signing bonus of $16.60 million when the Titans declined his fifth-year option last year.

Davis is testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2020, Davis appeared in 14 games for the Titans and caught 65 passes for 984 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

Smith, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Titans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.175 million contract and is now testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2020, Smith appeared in 15 games for the Titans and caught 41 passes for 448 yards receiving and eight touchdowns. He also rushed for four yards and a touchdown.

