Cowboys Activate Four Players From COVID-19 List

The Dallas Cowboys officially activated S Malik Hooker, DT Trysten Hill, RB JaQuan Hardy and WR Brandon Smith from the COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

The Cowboys also signed LB Devante Bond to the practice squad.

Hooker, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $12.6 million contract that’s fully guaranteed and made a base salary of $2.18 million in 2020.

The Colts declined Hooker’s fifth-year option for the 2021 season, which allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Hooker has appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys and recorded 38 total tackles, one interception and two pass deflections.

Hill, 23, was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round out of Central Florida in 2019. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $4.878 million rookie contract with Dallas.

In 2021, Hill has appeared in four games for the Cowboys and recorded nine tackles and no sacks.