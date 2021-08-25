Cowboys Activate K Greg Zuerlein From PUP

The Cowboys announced they have activated K Greg Zuerlein from the PUP list.

On Wednesday, K Greg Zuerlein (Missouri Western) passed his physical and was activated off the Physical Unable to Perform (PUP) list. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) August 25, 2021

Zuerlein was working his way back from offseason back surgery.

Zuerlein, 33, is a former six-round pick of the Rams back in 2012. He played eight seasons for the Rams and just finished out the final year of his three-year, $6.75 million contract that included $2.375 million guaranteed when the Rams allowed him to leave in free agency.

Zuerlein signed a three-year, $7.5 million deal with the Cowboys and has two years remaining on that pact.

In 2020, Zuerlein appeared in all 16 games for the Cowboys and converted 34 of 41 field goals attempts (82.9 percent) to go along with 33-36 extra point tries (91.7 percent).