Cowboys Activate LB Keanu Neal & DE Bradlee Anae From COVID-19 List

The Dallas Cowboys announced that they have officially activated LB Keanu Neal and DE Bradlee Anae from the COVID-19 list.

Neal, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2016. He was entering the fourth year of his four-year, $10,737,644 contract when the Falcons picked up his fifth-year option for the 2020 season.

Neal made a base salary of around $6.7 million for the 2020 season. As an unrestricted free agent, he signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Cowboys for 2021.

In 2021, Neal has appeared in two games for the Cowboys and recorded nine total tackles and no sacks or interceptions.

Anae, 23, is a former fifth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Utah. He’s in the second year of his four-year, $3,532,772 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $237,772.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his four-year career at Utah, Anae appeared in 47 games and recorded 135 tackles, 30 sacks, and six forced fumbles.