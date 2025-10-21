Cowboys Activate WR Jonathan Mingo From IR, Along With Four Other Moves

Per ESPN’s Todd Archer, the Cowboys are activating WR Jonathan Mingo from injured reserve.

Additionally, the Cowboys are placing OL Trevor Keegan on injured reserve. Dallas is also opening the 21-day practice windows for OLB DeMarvion Overshown, CB Shavon Revel Jr. and C Cooper Beebe.

Mingo, 24, was named second-team All-SEC following his final season at Ole Miss. The Panthers used the No. 39 overall pick on him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Panthers traded Mingo to the Cowboys last year as part of a pick swap.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $8,856,596 rookie contract including a $3,441,161 signing bonus.

In 2024, Mingo appeared in 17 games for the Panthers and Cowboys catching 17 passes for 167 yards receiving and no touchdowns.