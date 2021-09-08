Cowboys Activate WR Noah Brown Off COVID-19 List

The Cowboys announced on Wednesday they have activated WR Noah Brown from the COVID-19 list.

The @dallascowboys activated Noah Brown (WR – Ohio State) off the COVID-19/Reserve list on Wednesday. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) September 8, 2021

Brown, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cowboys out of Ohio State back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.47 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 in 2020.

Brown was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he re-signed with Dallas.

In 2020, Brown appeared in all 16 games for the Cowboys and caught 14 passes for 154 yards receiving and no touchdowns.