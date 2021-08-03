Cowboys Activated DE DeMarcus Lawrence From PUP List

The Dallas Cowboys activated DE DeMarcus Lawrence from the PUP list on Tuesday, according to Todd Archer.
Lawrence, 29, is a former second-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Boise State. He finished a four-year rookie contract before the Cowboys used their franchise tag.
Dallas once again franchised Lawrence at the start of 2019 before agreeing on a five-year, $105 million deal last year.
In 2020, Lawrence appeared in all 16 games and recorded 58 tackles, 6.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, four forced fumbles and two pass deflections.
