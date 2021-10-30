Cowboys Activating CB Kelvin Joseph & Elevating DT Justin Hamilton

Michael Gehlken reports that the Cowboys are activating rookie CB Kelvin Joseph from injured reserve and are expecting him to make his debut on Sunday against the Vikings.

The Cowboys are also elevating DT Justin Hamilton to the active roster, per Gehlken.

Joseph, 21, was a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Kentucky. He is in the first year of a four-year deal worth $7,781,160 million with a $3,019,026

Joseph landed on the injured reserve coming out of the preseason due to a groin injury.

During his two-year college career, Joseph recorded 37 tackles, six deflections, and four interceptions.