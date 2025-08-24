Cowboys Activating CB Trevon Diggs From PUP List

Calvin Watkins reports that Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs has passed his physical on Sunday, which means he’ll be activated from the PUP list.

Watkins cautions that this doesn’t guarantee Diggs will play Week 1 against the Eagles but he says it’s still an indication that the cornerback is “headed in a positive direction toward that end.”

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer said yesterday Diggs will open the regular season on active roster, which is another positive sign.

Diggs, 26, was drafted in the second round out of Alabama by Dallas in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6.32 million rookie deal that included a $2.157 million signing bonus.

Diggs was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension which includes a $21.25 million signing bonus with Dallas.

In 2024, Diggs appeared in 11 games for the Cowboys and recorded 42 tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and 11 passes defended in 11 starts.