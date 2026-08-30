Cowboys Also Cutting TE Michael Trigg

Calvin Watkins reports the Cowboys are cutting TE Michael Trigg.

Watkins adds Dallas plans to bring Trigg back to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Trigg, 23, played at both USC and Ole Miss before ultimately transferring to Baylor. He was named Second-team All-Big 12 in 2024 and First-team All-Big 12 in 2025.

Trigg signed a three-year, $3.1 million deal with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 draft.

In five seasons, Trigg appeared in 38 games and caught 108 passes for 1,419 yards and 14 touchdowns.