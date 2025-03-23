Cowboys Among Teams Interested In Trading For Patriots QB Joe Milton?

In an appearance on Sportscenter, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Patriots are exploring a trade involving QB Joe Milton and several teams have shown interest.

Fowler adds one team to watch is the Cowboys, who need a new backup behind starting QB Dak Prescott and are hoping to acquire a young player with some upside.

Milton is a promising young quarterback who has impressive physical talents and impressed New England with his work behind the scenes and in the last week of the regular season.

He could fetch a mid-round pick in any trade discussions, which would be an upgrade over the late-rounder New England used to acquire him.

Milton, 24, was selected in the sixth round of the 2024 draft by the Patriots. He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $4,203,316 million rookie contract that includes $183,316 guaranteed.

Throughout his six-year career between Michigan and Tennessee, Milton appeared in 43 games and completed 400 of 649 passes (61.6%) for 5,353 yards, 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed 174 times for 661 yards and an additional 12 touchdowns.

In 2024, Milton appeared in one game and completed 22 of 29 pass attempts for 241 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions, adding 10 carries for 16 yards and another touchdown.

We’ll have more on Milton as the news is available.