Cowboys Announce 36 Roster Moves

The Dallas Cowboys announced 36 roster moves as they finalized their initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season.
The @dallascowboys made the following transactions on Tuesday:
Reserve/Injured:
T Josh Ball
WR David Durden
LB DeMarvion Overshown
WR John Stephens
Released:
DE Ben Banogu
T Chuma Edoga
CB C.J. Goodwin
QB Will Grier
LB Malik Jefferson
WR Tyron Johnson
LS Trent Sieg
— Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) August 29, 2023
Dallas placed OT Josh Ball, WR David Durden, LB DeMarvion Overshown and WR John Stephens on injured reserve.
The team cut 32 players, including:
- LB Jabril Cox
- DE Isaiah Land
- DE Tyrus Wheat
- WR Jalen Cropper
- WR Dennis Houston
- WR Dontario Drummond
- WR Tyron Johnson
- RB Malik Davis
- C Alec Lindstrom
- OL Brock Hoffman
- TE Seth Green
- TE Sean McKeon
- CB D’Angelo Mandell
- S Sheldrick Redwine
- DT Quinton Bohanna
- DE Ben Banogu
- OT Earl Bostick
- CB Josh Butler
- LS Trent Sieg*
- DL Issac Alarcon
- WR Jose Barbon
- CB Myles Brooks
- S Tyler Coyle
- TE Princeton Fant
- C Matt Farniok
- WR Simi Fehoko
- DE Durrell Johnson
- OT Chuma Edoga
- CB C.J. Goodwin*
- LB Malik Jefferson
- QB Will Grier
- OT Alex Taylor-Prioleau
The team noted Sieg and Goodwin are expected to be re-signed in the coming days once some players are moved to injured reserve.
Cox, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of LSU after transferring from North Dakota State.
He was entering the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $4,251,251, including a $771,251 signing bonus.
In 2022, Cox appeared in nine games for the Cowboys and recorded six total tackles.
