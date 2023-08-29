Cowboys Announce 36 Roster Moves

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Dallas Cowboys announced 36 roster moves as they finalized their initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season. 

Dallas placed OT Josh Ball, WR David Durden, LB DeMarvion Overshown and WR John Stephens on injured reserve. 

The team cut 32 players, including:

  1. LB Jabril Cox
  2. DE Isaiah Land
  3. DE Tyrus Wheat
  4. WR Jalen Cropper
  5. WR Dennis Houston
  6. WR Dontario Drummond
  7. WR Tyron Johnson 
  8. RB Malik Davis
  9. C Alec Lindstrom
  10. OL Brock Hoffman
  11. TE Seth Green
  12. TE Sean McKeon
  13. CB D’Angelo Mandell
  14. S Sheldrick Redwine
  15. DT Quinton Bohanna
  16. DE Ben Banogu 
  17. OT Earl Bostick
  18. CB Josh Butler
  19. LS Trent Sieg
  20. DL Issac Alarcon
  21. WR Jose Barbon
  22. CB Myles Brooks
  23. S Tyler Coyle
  24. TE Princeton Fant
  25. C Matt Farniok
  26. WR Simi Fehoko
  27. DE Durrell Johnson
  28. OT Chuma Edoga 
  29. CB C.J. Goodwin
  30. LB Malik Jefferson 
  31. QB Will Grier 
  32. OT Alex Taylor-Prioleau 

The team noted Sieg and Goodwin are expected to be re-signed in the coming days once some players are moved to injured reserve. 

Cox, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of LSU after transferring from North Dakota State. 

He was entering the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $4,251,251, including a $771,251 signing bonus. 

 In 2022, Cox appeared in nine games for the Cowboys and recorded six total tackles. 

