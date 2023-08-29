Cowboys Announce 36 Roster Moves

The Dallas Cowboys announced 36 roster moves as they finalized their initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season.

The @dallascowboys made the following transactions on Tuesday: Reserve/Injured:

T Josh Ball

WR David Durden

LB DeMarvion Overshown

WR John Stephens Released:

DE Ben Banogu

T Chuma Edoga

CB C.J. Goodwin

QB Will Grier

LB Malik Jefferson

WR Tyron Johnson

Dallas placed OT Josh Ball, WR David Durden, LB DeMarvion Overshown and WR John Stephens on injured reserve.

The team cut 32 players, including:

The team noted Sieg and Goodwin are expected to be re-signed in the coming days once some players are moved to injured reserve.

Cox, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of LSU after transferring from North Dakota State.

He was entering the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $4,251,251, including a $771,251 signing bonus.

In 2022, Cox appeared in nine games for the Cowboys and recorded six total tackles.