Cowboys Announce Eight Futures Signings

The Dallas Cowboys announced they have signed eight players to futures contracts.

The full list includes:

T Earl Bostick CB Josh Butler TE Princeton Fant LB Buddy Johnson DE Durrell Johnson WR Racey McMath WR Jalen Cropper DB Sheldrick Redwine

Futures deals are essentially training camp invites that secure these players a spot on the 90-man roster and a chance to compete for a spot on the team.

Fant, 24, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.