Cowboys Announce Three Coaching Hires

The Dallas Cowboys announced that they’ve hired three assistants to their defensive coaching staff:

The full list includes:

LB coach Dave Borgonzi

DL coach Aaron Whitecotton

Defensive Pass Game Coordinator Andre Curtis

Whitecotton began his NFL coaching career with the Jaguars in 2013 as an assistant to the defensive staff.

In 2016 Jacksonville promoted him to assistant defensive line coach before he joined the Bills in 2017 as an administrative assistant to the head coach.

He spent the next two seasons in Buffalo as an assistant defensive line coach before joining the 49ers in the same role in 2020.

Whitecotton was hired by the Jets as their DL coach in 2021 and spent a total of four seasons with the team.