Cowboys Announce Three Transactions, Place CB DaRon Bland On IR

The Cowboys announced three transactions Saturday, activating CB Trevon Diggs from injured reserve and placing CB DaRon Bland on the list.

Dallas is also elevating CB Corey Ballentine for their matchup in Week 16.

Diggs, 26, was drafted in the second round out of Alabama by Dallas in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6.32 million rookie deal that included a $2.157 million signing bonus.

Diggs was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension, which includes a $21.25 million signing bonus with Dallas.

In 2025, Diggs has appeared in six games for the Cowboys and recorded 18 tackles, one tackle for loss, and no interceptions or pass defenses.